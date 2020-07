Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice location just minutes away from SDSU. This Large home has 4 bedrooms with a huge Den + Office, and 3 bathrooms. The Kitchen is very large, with all appliances included! Schedule a tour today!

For an interactive 3D Tour of this home, just copy and paste this link in your browser! - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=U37mkcfifUL