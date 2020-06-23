All apartments in San Diego
5577 Honors Dr

5577 Honors Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5577 Honors Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Large 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home in University City - Large 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 1 office room, Single Story House in the Heart of University City. Large Home 2200sqft, Close to Shopping, restaurants, Easy freeway access and Detached 2 car garage with storage space.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Stove, New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.
,
UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Carpet/Tile Flooring, Detached 2 Car Garage. Central Heat. Wood Fireplace. No Pets. Trash & Gardener Included. No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4656673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5577 Honors Dr have any available units?
5577 Honors Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5577 Honors Dr have?
Some of 5577 Honors Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5577 Honors Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5577 Honors Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5577 Honors Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5577 Honors Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5577 Honors Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5577 Honors Dr does offer parking.
Does 5577 Honors Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5577 Honors Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5577 Honors Dr have a pool?
No, 5577 Honors Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5577 Honors Dr have accessible units?
No, 5577 Honors Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5577 Honors Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5577 Honors Dr has units with dishwashers.
