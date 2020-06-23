5577 Honors Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Large 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home in University City - Large 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 1 office room, Single Story House in the Heart of University City. Large Home 2200sqft, Close to Shopping, restaurants, Easy freeway access and Detached 2 car garage with storage space.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Stove, New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Carpet/Tile Flooring, Detached 2 Car Garage. Central Heat. Wood Fireplace. No Pets. Trash & Gardener Included. No Smoking.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



