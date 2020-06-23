All apartments in San Diego
5501 FONTAINE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5501 FONTAINE ST

5501 Fontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Fontaine Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must See 3BR 2BA Home!! - Come home to comfort! Home features new carpet, 2 car garage, yard and pet on approval. Situated in a great area Princess View near Mission Gorge. Located near some of the best schools, restaurants, library and Mission Trails. Easy access to I-8 and 125 freeway making for a short drive to shopping centers, San Diego State University, downtown San Diego and beaches. Available to View Now!

Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555

General Qualifications:
-Six Months Current Employment
-Six Months Rental History
-No Evictions
-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent

*Approval and deposit amount are based on approved credit.

DRE Lic #01933756

(RLNE3702720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 FONTAINE ST have any available units?
5501 FONTAINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 FONTAINE ST have?
Some of 5501 FONTAINE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 FONTAINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
5501 FONTAINE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 FONTAINE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 FONTAINE ST is pet friendly.
Does 5501 FONTAINE ST offer parking?
Yes, 5501 FONTAINE ST does offer parking.
Does 5501 FONTAINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 FONTAINE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 FONTAINE ST have a pool?
No, 5501 FONTAINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 5501 FONTAINE ST have accessible units?
No, 5501 FONTAINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 FONTAINE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 FONTAINE ST has units with dishwashers.
