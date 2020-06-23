5501 FONTAINE ST

Amenities
Must See 3BR 2BA Home!! - Come home to comfort! Home features new carpet, 2 car garage, yard and pet on approval. Situated in a great area Princess View near Mission Gorge. Located near some of the best schools, restaurants, library and Mission Trails. Easy access to I-8 and 125 freeway making for a short drive to shopping centers, San Diego State University, downtown San Diego and beaches. Available to View Now!
Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555
General Qualifications:
-Six Months Current Employment
-Six Months Rental History
-No Evictions
-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent
*Approval and deposit amount are based on approved credit.
DRE Lic #01933756
(RLNE3702720)