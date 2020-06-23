5501 FONTAINE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must See 3BR 2BA Home!! - Come home to comfort! Home features new carpet, 2 car garage, yard and pet on approval. Situated in a great area Princess View near Mission Gorge. Located near some of the best schools, restaurants, library and Mission Trails. Easy access to I-8 and 125 freeway making for a short drive to shopping centers, San Diego State University, downtown San Diego and beaches. Available to View Now!



Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555



General Qualifications:

-Six Months Current Employment

-Six Months Rental History

-No Evictions

-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent



*Approval and deposit amount are based on approved credit.



DRE Lic #01933756



(RLNE3702720)