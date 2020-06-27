All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

5472-9 Adobe Falls Road

5472 Adobe Falls Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5472 Adobe Falls Rd, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Del Cerro, 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #9, Near SDSU, Community Pool and Spa! - Beautiful upper corner unit conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and SDSU. Living room has vaulted ceilings and access to the covered balcony. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom #2 has mirrored wardrobe doors and faux wood blinds. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 has faux wood blinds. Master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors, faux wood blinds, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5026788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road have any available units?
5472-9 Adobe Falls Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road have?
Some of 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road currently offering any rent specials?
5472-9 Adobe Falls Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road pet-friendly?
No, 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road offer parking?
Yes, 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road offers parking.
Does 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road have a pool?
Yes, 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road has a pool.
Does 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road have accessible units?
No, 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5472-9 Adobe Falls Road has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

