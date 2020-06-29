Amenities
5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 Available 09/05/19 Beautiful Ocean View Seahaus Condo available September 5th! - Striking ocean view from this gorgeous 3rd floor unit at Seahaus! Enjoy the view and so much more in this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo!
* Balcony with ocean view perfect for summer nights!
* Upgraded bathroom finishes
* Upgraded kitchen, granite counters and stainless appliances
* Custom paint
* Full size Washer and Dryer in unit
* Two parking spaces in covered garage
* Community Pool and Spa
* Gym
* Air conditioning
This is a great opportunity to live near the beach and close to shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants! This unit has a great layout, light and bright, and ready to go!
Minimum 12 Month Lease. Longer terms are available. No smoking. Small pet negotiable with pet rent and upon owner approval. Co-signers will not be considered for this property. Standard renters insurance required.
Give us a call at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing. You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net
Broker ID# 01835476
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3020248)