5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 Available 09/05/19 Beautiful Ocean View Seahaus Condo available September 5th! - Striking ocean view from this gorgeous 3rd floor unit at Seahaus! Enjoy the view and so much more in this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo!



* Balcony with ocean view perfect for summer nights!

* Upgraded bathroom finishes

* Upgraded kitchen, granite counters and stainless appliances

* Custom paint

* Full size Washer and Dryer in unit

* Two parking spaces in covered garage

* Community Pool and Spa

* Gym

* Air conditioning



This is a great opportunity to live near the beach and close to shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants! This unit has a great layout, light and bright, and ready to go!



Minimum 12 Month Lease. Longer terms are available. No smoking. Small pet negotiable with pet rent and upon owner approval. Co-signers will not be considered for this property. Standard renters insurance required.



Give us a call at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing. You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net



Broker ID# 01835476



No Pets Allowed



