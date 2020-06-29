All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302

5470 La Jolla Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5470 La Jolla Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 Available 09/05/19 Beautiful Ocean View Seahaus Condo available September 5th! - Striking ocean view from this gorgeous 3rd floor unit at Seahaus! Enjoy the view and so much more in this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo!

* Balcony with ocean view perfect for summer nights!
* Upgraded bathroom finishes
* Upgraded kitchen, granite counters and stainless appliances
* Custom paint
* Full size Washer and Dryer in unit
* Two parking spaces in covered garage
* Community Pool and Spa
* Gym
* Air conditioning

This is a great opportunity to live near the beach and close to shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants! This unit has a great layout, light and bright, and ready to go!

Minimum 12 Month Lease. Longer terms are available. No smoking. Small pet negotiable with pet rent and upon owner approval. Co-signers will not be considered for this property. Standard renters insurance required.

Give us a call at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing. You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net

Broker ID# 01835476

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3020248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 have any available units?
5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 have?
Some of 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 currently offering any rent specials?
5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 is pet friendly.
Does 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 offer parking?
Yes, 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 offers parking.
Does 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 have a pool?
Yes, 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 has a pool.
Does 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 have accessible units?
No, 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 does not have accessible units.
Does 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5470 La Jolla Blvd. #H-302 does not have units with dishwashers.
