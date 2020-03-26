All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5447 Mildred Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5447 Mildred Street - 2
Last updated April 2 2019 at 4:53 AM

5447 Mildred Street - 2

5447 Mildred Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5447 Mildred Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

on-site laundry
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This spacious lower level 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit is bright and airy. Located in a small quiet complex in Bay Park, close to the action. Immediate freeway access and close to food, shopping and entertainment options. Brand new laminate floors keep it easy to clean. Freshly painted throughout, mirrored closet doors, new ceiling fans in bedrooms, ample storage and newer windows throughout. Charming kitchen and bathroom.

Unit includes assigned off street parking. Onsite laundry means no more trips to the laundromat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5447 Mildred Street - 2 have any available units?
5447 Mildred Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5447 Mildred Street - 2 have?
Some of 5447 Mildred Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5447 Mildred Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5447 Mildred Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5447 Mildred Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5447 Mildred Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5447 Mildred Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 5447 Mildred Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5447 Mildred Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5447 Mildred Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5447 Mildred Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 5447 Mildred Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5447 Mildred Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5447 Mildred Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5447 Mildred Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5447 Mildred Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University