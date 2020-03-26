5447 Mildred Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This spacious lower level 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit is bright and airy. Located in a small quiet complex in Bay Park, close to the action. Immediate freeway access and close to food, shopping and entertainment options. Brand new laminate floors keep it easy to clean. Freshly painted throughout, mirrored closet doors, new ceiling fans in bedrooms, ample storage and newer windows throughout. Charming kitchen and bathroom.



Unit includes assigned off street parking. Onsite laundry means no more trips to the laundromat.