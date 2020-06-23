5412 Mandarin Cv.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning guest parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking pet friendly

Renovated Townhouse with A/C , Laundry, Attached Garage and Backyard - IF AD / POST STILL UP THE PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE!!!



NEXT SHOWING: Sunday, Sep 1st. from 11 am -12 pm. Confirmed and text 858-449-1122 FOR GATE CODE!!



Please drive by first and look on google earth/map then call with questions. WHEN CALLING PLEASE KNOW THE PROPERTY ADDRESS. DON'T NOT GO TO PROPERTY AND DISTURB THE TENANTS.



Property Address: 5412 Mandarin Cove, San Diego, CA 92115 (DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS)



Rent: $2395

Deposit: $2395

Utilities: Paid by tenant (water, trash and SDG&E)

Available: August 1st.

Property Spec: 3 bed with 2.5 bath at 1227 sqft and build in 2002. Laundry inside the property and property has central air and heat. Attached garage for one car with direct access to home.



ABOUT THE PROPERTY:



Highly desirable Orange Walk Community close to SDSU campus, Colina del Sol Park and Golf Course. located directly across from Crawford High School. Property has great natural light, in-unit laundry, dual pane windows. Newer flooring in Kitchen, living area, hallway & stairs. Fully fenced back yard. Property has plenty of storage throughout. The property will be cleaned and will be ready for move in December 1st. NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED.



Community Features

* Fully gated community with a grass area.

* One garage parking and one open non covered parking spot.

* Guest parking in the community and plenty of street parking.

* Tropical landscaping throughout the whole community.



GENERAL APPROVAL GUIDELINES

1. 1 year of good landlord references.

2. No eviction in the last 3 years.

3. Credit scores above 700

4. Combined net income of 2.5x the rent.

**If these guidelines are not met additional deposits/arrangements may be required.



Link to fill out an application: www.larrytadlock.appfolio.com/listings (Please call Phillip at 858-449-1122 before submitting an application online)



This Property is Professionally Managed by Source Rentals and Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3649304)