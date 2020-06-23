All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5412 Mandarin Cv..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5412 Mandarin Cv.
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

5412 Mandarin Cv.

5412 Mandarin Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5412 Mandarin Cove, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Renovated Townhouse with A/C , Laundry, Attached Garage and Backyard - IF AD / POST STILL UP THE PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE!!!

NEXT SHOWING: Sunday, Sep 1st. from 11 am -12 pm. Confirmed and text 858-449-1122 FOR GATE CODE!!

Please drive by first and look on google earth/map then call with questions. WHEN CALLING PLEASE KNOW THE PROPERTY ADDRESS. DON'T NOT GO TO PROPERTY AND DISTURB THE TENANTS.

Property Address: 5412 Mandarin Cove, San Diego, CA 92115 (DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS)

Rent: $2395
Deposit: $2395
Utilities: Paid by tenant (water, trash and SDG&E)
Available: August 1st.
Property Spec: 3 bed with 2.5 bath at 1227 sqft and build in 2002. Laundry inside the property and property has central air and heat. Attached garage for one car with direct access to home.

ABOUT THE PROPERTY:

Highly desirable Orange Walk Community close to SDSU campus, Colina del Sol Park and Golf Course. located directly across from Crawford High School. Property has great natural light, in-unit laundry, dual pane windows. Newer flooring in Kitchen, living area, hallway & stairs. Fully fenced back yard. Property has plenty of storage throughout. The property will be cleaned and will be ready for move in December 1st. NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED.

Community Features
* Fully gated community with a grass area.
* One garage parking and one open non covered parking spot.
* Guest parking in the community and plenty of street parking.
* Tropical landscaping throughout the whole community.

GENERAL APPROVAL GUIDELINES
1. 1 year of good landlord references.
2. No eviction in the last 3 years.
3. Credit scores above 700
4. Combined net income of 2.5x the rent.
**If these guidelines are not met additional deposits/arrangements may be required.

Link to fill out an application: www.larrytadlock.appfolio.com/listings (Please call Phillip at 858-449-1122 before submitting an application online)

This Property is Professionally Managed by Source Rentals and Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3649304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Mandarin Cv. have any available units?
5412 Mandarin Cv. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 Mandarin Cv. have?
Some of 5412 Mandarin Cv.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Mandarin Cv. currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Mandarin Cv. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Mandarin Cv. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5412 Mandarin Cv. is pet friendly.
Does 5412 Mandarin Cv. offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Mandarin Cv. does offer parking.
Does 5412 Mandarin Cv. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Mandarin Cv. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Mandarin Cv. have a pool?
No, 5412 Mandarin Cv. does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Mandarin Cv. have accessible units?
No, 5412 Mandarin Cv. does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Mandarin Cv. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Mandarin Cv. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University