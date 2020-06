Amenities

Walk or ride to SDSU, shopping and easy freeway access. This 3br/2bath home has hardwood flooring throughout, fireplace, ceiling fans, and living room/great room area with a built-in bar for entertaining. Kitchen has stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and range. Large backyard with deck and grassy areas surrounded by mature landscaping providing privacy. There is an oversized driveway, and laundry hookups inside 2-car garage.