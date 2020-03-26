5342 PROSPERITY LANE

Amenities

View and Deck One Story Single Family Home - Spacious 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with separate office or study room. Comes with 2 car garage, low water and maintenance landscaping, plus large kitchen with good size dining area and fireplace. Just installed new carpet in the sun room and new canister lighting in the kitchen.. Rear of home has add-on screened patio with good size private wood deck with view. Close to SDSU with nearby freeway access in a single-family neighborhood.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. No Pets. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2545965)