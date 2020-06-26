All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

5321 Renaissance Ave.

5321 Renaissance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5321 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
UTC: Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Home in Toscana (Virtual Tour Available!) - Virtual Tour: https://geocv.com/2nhD1W0bPBO47oraoyMM1g

Welcome to a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the well maintained Toscana Community of UTC!

This home is light and bright and everything you could possibly need. Nicely updated kitchen with white cabinetry, subway tile counter tops, black and white backsplash, gas cook top, all appliances included and recessed lighting. Spacious living areas and a fireplace with cathedral ceilings. Master bedroom en suite with large walk in closet.

Home comes with a low maintenance and peaceful backyard and 2 car garage with a full size washer/dryer.
Central air and heat throughout.

Tenant Pays All Utilities except Trash
Community Pool & Spa
Pets considered and subject to approval by owner with an increased deposit

Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.

Call/Text Lynne to View: (760) 828-8259?

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE4903017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 Renaissance Ave. have any available units?
5321 Renaissance Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5321 Renaissance Ave. have?
Some of 5321 Renaissance Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 Renaissance Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5321 Renaissance Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 Renaissance Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5321 Renaissance Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5321 Renaissance Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5321 Renaissance Ave. offers parking.
Does 5321 Renaissance Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5321 Renaissance Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 Renaissance Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 5321 Renaissance Ave. has a pool.
Does 5321 Renaissance Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5321 Renaissance Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 Renaissance Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5321 Renaissance Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
