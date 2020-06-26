5321 Renaissance Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

UTC: Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Home in Toscana (Virtual Tour Available!) - Virtual Tour: https://geocv.com/2nhD1W0bPBO47oraoyMM1g



Welcome to a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the well maintained Toscana Community of UTC!



This home is light and bright and everything you could possibly need. Nicely updated kitchen with white cabinetry, subway tile counter tops, black and white backsplash, gas cook top, all appliances included and recessed lighting. Spacious living areas and a fireplace with cathedral ceilings. Master bedroom en suite with large walk in closet.



Home comes with a low maintenance and peaceful backyard and 2 car garage with a full size washer/dryer.

Central air and heat throughout.



Tenant Pays All Utilities except Trash

Community Pool & Spa

Pets considered and subject to approval by owner with an increased deposit



Application Fee $30 per adult



Must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.



Call/Text Lynne to View: (760) 828-8259?



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE License #01992010



(RLNE4903017)