All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5312 VIA AQUARIO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5312 VIA AQUARIO
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

5312 VIA AQUARIO

5312 via Aquario · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5312 via Aquario, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5312 VIA AQUARIO Available 05/10/19 Beautiful Clairemont "Mt. Street" Classic 4/2 Home on the Canyon w/ Amazing views! - This lovely residence is located in the desirable 'Mt. Streets' area of Clairemont. Well-situated in a private cul-de-sac with canyon views. This wonderful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approximately 1536 square feet of living space. Home has upgraded kitchen and appliances, updated baths, laminate flooring, forced air gas heat, dual pane windows, family room addition, washer and dryer, fresh paint & other upgrades! Private patio area overlooking the canyon. Amazing sunset views!

UNFURNISHED
NO PETS PERMITTED!
NO CO-SIGNERS.
HOME IS OCCUPIED, so please do not disturb occupants!

Available: May 10, 2019
Rent: $3,195
Deposit: $3,200

No Smoking property
Utilities included: trash service
Parking: 1 car garage & driveway

If you would like to schedule a showing for this property please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call Shore Management at (858) 274-3500 x102.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. BRE # 01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3308313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 VIA AQUARIO have any available units?
5312 VIA AQUARIO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 VIA AQUARIO have?
Some of 5312 VIA AQUARIO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 VIA AQUARIO currently offering any rent specials?
5312 VIA AQUARIO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 VIA AQUARIO pet-friendly?
No, 5312 VIA AQUARIO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5312 VIA AQUARIO offer parking?
Yes, 5312 VIA AQUARIO offers parking.
Does 5312 VIA AQUARIO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5312 VIA AQUARIO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 VIA AQUARIO have a pool?
No, 5312 VIA AQUARIO does not have a pool.
Does 5312 VIA AQUARIO have accessible units?
No, 5312 VIA AQUARIO does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 VIA AQUARIO have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 VIA AQUARIO does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University