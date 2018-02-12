Amenities

5312 VIA AQUARIO Available 05/10/19 Beautiful Clairemont "Mt. Street" Classic 4/2 Home on the Canyon w/ Amazing views! - This lovely residence is located in the desirable 'Mt. Streets' area of Clairemont. Well-situated in a private cul-de-sac with canyon views. This wonderful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approximately 1536 square feet of living space. Home has upgraded kitchen and appliances, updated baths, laminate flooring, forced air gas heat, dual pane windows, family room addition, washer and dryer, fresh paint & other upgrades! Private patio area overlooking the canyon. Amazing sunset views!



UNFURNISHED

NO PETS PERMITTED!

NO CO-SIGNERS.

HOME IS OCCUPIED, so please do not disturb occupants!



Available: May 10, 2019

Rent: $3,195

Deposit: $3,200



No Smoking property

Utilities included: trash service

Parking: 1 car garage & driveway



If you would like to schedule a showing for this property please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call Shore Management at (858) 274-3500 x102.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. BRE # 01272492



(RLNE3308313)