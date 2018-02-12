Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5310 Rex Avenue #6 Available 04/01/19 2bed/1bath condo located on 2nd floor in gated community in City Heights/ College area! W/D in unit, off street parking! - 2nd floor 2 bed/ 1 bath apartment located in gated community of City Heights! Off street parking and stackable laundry inside unit. Refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, and dishwasher included in kitchen! Condo located near Colina Del Sol Park! Water, sewer and trash included.



Please drive by neighborhood before scheduling an appointment.



$1,595/ month, year long lease required. $1,595 security deposit. $37.00 application fee per person. Please note that this unit can be held up to 10 days. Available early March!



Sorry, NOT PETS allowed in condo.



Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4023056)