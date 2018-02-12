All apartments in San Diego
5310 Rex Avenue #6

5310 Rex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Rex Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
Chollas Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5310 Rex Avenue #6 Available 04/01/19 2bed/1bath condo located on 2nd floor in gated community in City Heights/ College area! W/D in unit, off street parking! - 2nd floor 2 bed/ 1 bath apartment located in gated community of City Heights! Off street parking and stackable laundry inside unit. Refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, and dishwasher included in kitchen! Condo located near Colina Del Sol Park! Water, sewer and trash included.

Please drive by neighborhood before scheduling an appointment.

$1,595/ month, year long lease required. $1,595 security deposit. $37.00 application fee per person. Please note that this unit can be held up to 10 days. Available early March!

Sorry, NOT PETS allowed in condo.

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4023056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Rex Avenue #6 have any available units?
5310 Rex Avenue #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Rex Avenue #6 have?
Some of 5310 Rex Avenue #6's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Rex Avenue #6 currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Rex Avenue #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Rex Avenue #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Rex Avenue #6 is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Rex Avenue #6 offer parking?
No, 5310 Rex Avenue #6 does not offer parking.
Does 5310 Rex Avenue #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 Rex Avenue #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Rex Avenue #6 have a pool?
No, 5310 Rex Avenue #6 does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Rex Avenue #6 have accessible units?
No, 5310 Rex Avenue #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Rex Avenue #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Rex Avenue #6 has units with dishwashers.
