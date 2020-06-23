All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5310 Prosperity Lane

5310 Prosperity Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Prosperity Lane, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available immediately. SDSU / College Area 6 bedroom with 4 bath split-level home. - 6BR / 4BA split-level single family home located within walking distance of SDSU available immediately. Updated and upgraded 3,621 sq. ft. home within prestigious Picard Estates on nearly a 1/4 acre lot. The entire interior of the home has recently been repainted. Maximum hard cap limitation of 6 total Tenants. 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms on the main floor, with a large loft area/family room/playroom with separate bedroom and master bathroom on the lower floor. Kitchen features granite countertops, two separate sinks, tile flooring, newer cabinets, gas range, refrigerator, and microwave included with rental. Bathrooms remodeled with granite countertops and new fixtures throughout. Master bedroom has its own private bathroom and a huge walk-in closet, as well as direct access to the rear patio. Full dining room and living rooms upstairs with a separate family room located downstairs. Roll-top garage door for the attached 2-car garage with direct access to the home. Washing machine and dryer behind sliding doors off the kitchen. Spacious cement patio yard to the rear of the home. Vinyl plank flooring for the main living areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. Tenants provided personalized website portal access in order to tender security deposit, make rent payments online and submit maintenance requests. Property is eligible for Tenants to obtain up to four Area B residential parking permits from the City of San Diego. Seeking responsible Tenants for either a 5, 6, 7, 12 or 18 month lease @ $4,000 per month. Security deposit amount determined by number of people to be living in the property. Absolutely no pets permitted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2429445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Prosperity Lane have any available units?
5310 Prosperity Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Prosperity Lane have?
Some of 5310 Prosperity Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Prosperity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Prosperity Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Prosperity Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5310 Prosperity Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5310 Prosperity Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Prosperity Lane does offer parking.
Does 5310 Prosperity Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 Prosperity Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Prosperity Lane have a pool?
No, 5310 Prosperity Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Prosperity Lane have accessible units?
No, 5310 Prosperity Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Prosperity Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Prosperity Lane has units with dishwashers.
