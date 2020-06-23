5310 Prosperity Lane

Amenities

Available immediately. SDSU / College Area 6 bedroom with 4 bath split-level home. - 6BR / 4BA split-level single family home located within walking distance of SDSU available immediately. Updated and upgraded 3,621 sq. ft. home within prestigious Picard Estates on nearly a 1/4 acre lot. The entire interior of the home has recently been repainted. Maximum hard cap limitation of 6 total Tenants. 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms on the main floor, with a large loft area/family room/playroom with separate bedroom and master bathroom on the lower floor. Kitchen features granite countertops, two separate sinks, tile flooring, newer cabinets, gas range, refrigerator, and microwave included with rental. Bathrooms remodeled with granite countertops and new fixtures throughout. Master bedroom has its own private bathroom and a huge walk-in closet, as well as direct access to the rear patio. Full dining room and living rooms upstairs with a separate family room located downstairs. Roll-top garage door for the attached 2-car garage with direct access to the home. Washing machine and dryer behind sliding doors off the kitchen. Spacious cement patio yard to the rear of the home. Vinyl plank flooring for the main living areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. Tenants provided personalized website portal access in order to tender security deposit, make rent payments online and submit maintenance requests. Property is eligible for Tenants to obtain up to four Area B residential parking permits from the City of San Diego. Seeking responsible Tenants for either a 5, 6, 7, 12 or 18 month lease @ $4,000 per month. Security deposit amount determined by number of people to be living in the property. Absolutely no pets permitted.



(RLNE2429445)