5304 Churchward Street
Last updated May 28 2019 at 7:54 PM

5304 Churchward Street

Location

5304 Churchward Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
2bd/1bth duplex home Ready To Move In NO CARPET!!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/876052?source=marketing

-Wood like floors throughout
-New Appliances
-Washer and Dryer hook ups
-Off Street Parking

Sorry NO S-8

e-mail to schedule a showing alma@melprop.com

Professionally Managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 Churchward Street have any available units?
5304 Churchward Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5304 Churchward Street have?
Some of 5304 Churchward Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 Churchward Street currently offering any rent specials?
5304 Churchward Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 Churchward Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5304 Churchward Street is pet friendly.
Does 5304 Churchward Street offer parking?
Yes, 5304 Churchward Street offers parking.
Does 5304 Churchward Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 Churchward Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 Churchward Street have a pool?
No, 5304 Churchward Street does not have a pool.
Does 5304 Churchward Street have accessible units?
No, 5304 Churchward Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 Churchward Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5304 Churchward Street does not have units with dishwashers.
