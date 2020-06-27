All apartments in San Diego
5298 Waring Rd

5298 Waring Road · No Longer Available
Location

5298 Waring Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5298 Waring Rd Available 01/13/20 Nice 3B/1.5BA House with 2 Car Garage, Large Yard and Enclosed Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Great 3B/1.5BA house available for lease in Allied Gardens featuring approximately 1123 SF of living space over one level. Open living room features laminate flooring with great natural light. Kitchen features ample cabinet space and is located off of laundry room. Laundry room features washer/dryer hookups, storage space and sink. Large fenced in front yard and patio area off of 2 car garage. Community features nearby shopping centers and restaurants!

***Dryer will be installed soon!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2175
- A/C: Yes
- WASHER/DRYER: Washer/dryer provided as-is and will not be maintained
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 35lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0yusa9DmQo
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Allied Gardens
- FLOORING: Laminate/carpet
- PARKING: Detached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes, for front grass only
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1956

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: wall heater in bathroom, pocket door to kitchen, ceiling exhaust fans, patio string lights. Washer/dryer provided as-is and will not be maintained
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5414336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5298 Waring Rd have any available units?
5298 Waring Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5298 Waring Rd have?
Some of 5298 Waring Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5298 Waring Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5298 Waring Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5298 Waring Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5298 Waring Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5298 Waring Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5298 Waring Rd offers parking.
Does 5298 Waring Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5298 Waring Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5298 Waring Rd have a pool?
No, 5298 Waring Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5298 Waring Rd have accessible units?
No, 5298 Waring Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5298 Waring Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5298 Waring Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

