Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5298 Waring Rd Available 01/13/20 Nice 3B/1.5BA House with 2 Car Garage, Large Yard and Enclosed Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Great 3B/1.5BA house available for lease in Allied Gardens featuring approximately 1123 SF of living space over one level. Open living room features laminate flooring with great natural light. Kitchen features ample cabinet space and is located off of laundry room. Laundry room features washer/dryer hookups, storage space and sink. Large fenced in front yard and patio area off of 2 car garage. Community features nearby shopping centers and restaurants!



***Dryer will be installed soon!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2175

- A/C: Yes

- WASHER/DRYER: Washer/dryer provided as-is and will not be maintained

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 35lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0yusa9DmQo

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Allied Gardens

- FLOORING: Laminate/carpet

- PARKING: Detached garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes, for front grass only

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1956



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: wall heater in bathroom, pocket door to kitchen, ceiling exhaust fans, patio string lights. Washer/dryer provided as-is and will not be maintained

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



