Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM

525 11th Ave

525 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

525 11th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 1 bedroom w/loft, 1 bathroom apartment in East Village.
Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, private rooftop patio, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, and vaulted ceilings. Utilities included: gas, water and trash. Is pet friendly (negotiable). 1000 MBPS WEBPASS INTERNET
Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,275/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required.
Please submit the form on this page or email volfman@gmail.com to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 11th Ave have any available units?
525 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 11th Ave have?
Some of 525 11th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
525 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 525 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 525 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 525 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 11th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 525 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 525 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 525 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 525 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 11th Ave has units with dishwashers.

