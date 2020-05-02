All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5244 East Falls View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5244 East Falls View Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:39 PM

5244 East Falls View Drive

5244 East Falls View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5244 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice large 3 bedroom, 2 bath House with 2 car garage. Walking distance to SDSU. Large living room & family room areas. Fireplace in family room. Good size bedrooms. One bath in hallway between bedrooms and another full bath next to kitchen. 2 car garage with washer & dryer. Large backyard with covered patio and beautiful lemon tree. 1770 square feet. Tenants pay all utilities except trash. Clean and ready to move-in!

**Qualifications**
$6000 monthly income, 700+ credit score, 3 years positive rental history, no bankruptcies or evictions. $3000 security deposit. 1 year lease minimum. Sorry no pets allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5244 East Falls View Drive have any available units?
5244 East Falls View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5244 East Falls View Drive have?
Some of 5244 East Falls View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5244 East Falls View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5244 East Falls View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5244 East Falls View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5244 East Falls View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5244 East Falls View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5244 East Falls View Drive offers parking.
Does 5244 East Falls View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5244 East Falls View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5244 East Falls View Drive have a pool?
No, 5244 East Falls View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5244 East Falls View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5244 East Falls View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5244 East Falls View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5244 East Falls View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University