5244 East Falls View Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice large 3 bedroom, 2 bath House with 2 car garage. Walking distance to SDSU. Large living room & family room areas. Fireplace in family room. Good size bedrooms. One bath in hallway between bedrooms and another full bath next to kitchen. 2 car garage with washer & dryer. Large backyard with covered patio and beautiful lemon tree. 1770 square feet. Tenants pay all utilities except trash. Clean and ready to move-in!



**Qualifications**

$6000 monthly income, 700+ credit score, 3 years positive rental history, no bankruptcies or evictions. $3000 security deposit. 1 year lease minimum. Sorry no pets allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

