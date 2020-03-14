All apartments in San Diego
5241 Guinda Ct

5241 Guinda Court · No Longer Available
Location

5241 Guinda Court, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Bedroom-2.5 Bathroom Two Story Townhouse, 2 car attached garage. - Home is at the Villa Monterrey community in Tierrasanta. Located near highly ranked schools, Mission trails hiking, parks, restaurants and green space. Less than 10 minutes to MCAS Miramar, 20 Minutes to Naval Base San Diego and Coronado, 20 minutes to the beach.

Master bedroom has on suite full bathroom, with additional full bathroom upstairs. 1/2 bath downstairs. Each bedroom is a true bedroom with a full closet(NOT a bonus room or office). This townhome has tile flooring and carpet, the kitchen comes with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is forced heating and ceiling fans. The washer and dryer is located in the unit. Lots of light with skylights. Private patio area and balcony. Plantation shutters downstairs. 2 car attached garage with storage. Plenty of guest parking. Fresh new paint throughout.
Complex amenities: Clubhouse, tennis court, 3 pools/spas, and RV/Boat storage(for a fee).

Utilities: Billed to / paid by Tenant (Electricity/Gas and Water).

Dogs are negotiable: small to mid sized with additional deposit. No smoking anywhere on the property. Rental insurance required upon move in. Must pass credit and background check. All income that is to be considered must be verifiable 2.5 x rental income desired. Landlord reference required; applicant must be in good standing with current landlord. No evictions/bankruptcy. Credit/Background Check is $29 and will be credited back on 1st months rent with a signed lease.

Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Guinda Ct have any available units?
5241 Guinda Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5241 Guinda Ct have?
Some of 5241 Guinda Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 Guinda Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Guinda Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Guinda Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5241 Guinda Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5241 Guinda Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5241 Guinda Ct offers parking.
Does 5241 Guinda Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5241 Guinda Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Guinda Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5241 Guinda Ct has a pool.
Does 5241 Guinda Ct have accessible units?
No, 5241 Guinda Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Guinda Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5241 Guinda Ct has units with dishwashers.
