5241 Guinda Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly tennis court

4 Bedroom-2.5 Bathroom Two Story Townhouse, 2 car attached garage. - Home is at the Villa Monterrey community in Tierrasanta. Located near highly ranked schools, Mission trails hiking, parks, restaurants and green space. Less than 10 minutes to MCAS Miramar, 20 Minutes to Naval Base San Diego and Coronado, 20 minutes to the beach.



Master bedroom has on suite full bathroom, with additional full bathroom upstairs. 1/2 bath downstairs. Each bedroom is a true bedroom with a full closet(NOT a bonus room or office). This townhome has tile flooring and carpet, the kitchen comes with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is forced heating and ceiling fans. The washer and dryer is located in the unit. Lots of light with skylights. Private patio area and balcony. Plantation shutters downstairs. 2 car attached garage with storage. Plenty of guest parking. Fresh new paint throughout.

Complex amenities: Clubhouse, tennis court, 3 pools/spas, and RV/Boat storage(for a fee).



Utilities: Billed to / paid by Tenant (Electricity/Gas and Water).



Dogs are negotiable: small to mid sized with additional deposit. No smoking anywhere on the property. Rental insurance required upon move in. Must pass credit and background check. All income that is to be considered must be verifiable 2.5 x rental income desired. Landlord reference required; applicant must be in good standing with current landlord. No evictions/bankruptcy. Credit/Background Check is $29 and will be credited back on 1st months rent with a signed lease.



Shown by appointment only.