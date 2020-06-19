All apartments in San Diego
524 Coast Blvd S

524 Coast Boulevard · (858) 272-3900 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

524 Coast Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 524 Coast Blvd S · Avail. Sep 1

$8,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
524 Coast Blvd S Available 09/01/20 Iconic Lampshade House - Panoramic Ocean/Coastal Views! - Constructed in 1923, this iconic landmark of La Jolla has attracted visitors from around the world. A permanent fixture on the La Jolla Historical Society’s “Gems of the Jewel” acclaimed walking tour, the house has a long and prosperous history in the area.

Coined the “Lampshade House”, due to the property’s distinctive and one-of-a-kind design, the home is a trinity of cottages (Beach, English and Craftsman) combined in an eclectic manner and constructed along the gorgeous Whale View Point with panoramic ocean and coastal views. Located steps north of the La Jolla Tide Pools and a short walk south from Seal Rock, this home has an exclusive location directly in the heart of city.

The main level is highlighted by an elegant octagonal-shaped living room featuring a gorgeous chandelier and stunning views, a large formal dining area, the second master with attached luxury bathroom and oceanfront patio, third bedrooms, two dens, a fully equipped kitchen with attached garden patio, plus additional patios off the bedrooms for enjoying a surreal view, especially at sunset.

Next, the second level contains the spectacular master bedroom. The second octagonal-style room in the property, it features a stunning lofted ceiling design, accentuated with another beautiful chandelier, much like the living room. Panoramic views, again, surround the second level, which also features a master bathroom with a luxury tub and walk in shower, a large outdoor patio off the bathroom, an oceanfront balcony patio, office and kitchenette.

Finally, an attached garage offers parking for two smaller vehicles, or one SUV. Additional parking is provided in the driveway, enough to fit another SUV.

6 to 12 Month lease option starting September 1, 2020
Furnished or Unfurnished
Utilities included: Tenant pays all utilities except trash
Laundry: W/D in unit
AC/Heat: Central Forced Air
Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Parking: 2-Car Garage

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Coast Blvd S have any available units?
524 Coast Blvd S has a unit available for $8,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Coast Blvd S have?
Some of 524 Coast Blvd S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Coast Blvd S currently offering any rent specials?
524 Coast Blvd S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Coast Blvd S pet-friendly?
No, 524 Coast Blvd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 524 Coast Blvd S offer parking?
Yes, 524 Coast Blvd S does offer parking.
Does 524 Coast Blvd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Coast Blvd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Coast Blvd S have a pool?
Yes, 524 Coast Blvd S has a pool.
Does 524 Coast Blvd S have accessible units?
No, 524 Coast Blvd S does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Coast Blvd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Coast Blvd S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 524 Coast Blvd S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

