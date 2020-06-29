All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 524 Coast Blvd S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
524 Coast Blvd S
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

524 Coast Blvd S

524 Coast Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

524 Coast Boulevard South, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
524 Coast Blvd S Available 11/06/19 Iconic Lampshade House - Panoramic Ocean/Coastal Views! - Constructed in 1923, this iconic landmark of La Jolla has attracted visitors from around the world. A permanent fixture on the La Jolla Historical Societys Gems of the Jewel acclaimed walking tour, the house has a long and prosperous history in the area.

Coined the Lampshade House, due to the propertys distinctive and one-of-a-kind design, the home is a trinity of cottages (Beach, English and Craftsman) combined in an eclectic manner and constructed along the gorgeous Whale View Point with panoramic ocean and coastal views. Located steps north of the La Jolla Tide Pools and a short walk south from Seal Rock, this home has an exclusive location directly in the heart of city.

The main level is highlighted by an elegant octagonal-shaped living room featuring a gorgeous chandelier and stunning views, a large formal dining area, the second master with attached luxury bathroom and oceanfront patio, third bedrooms, two dens, a fully equipped kitchen with attached garden patio, plus additional patios off the bedrooms for enjoying a surreal view, especially at sunset.

Next, the second level contains the spectacular master bedroom. The second octagonal-style room in the property, it features a stunning lofted ceiling design, accentuated with another beautiful chandelier, much like the living room. Panoramic views, again, surround the second level, which also features a master bathroom with a luxury tub and walk in shower, a large outdoor patio off the bathroom, an oceanfront balcony patio, office and kitchenette.

Finally, an attached garage offers parking for two smaller vehicles, or one SUV. Additional parking is provided in the driveway, enough to fit another SUV.

6 or 12 month lease
Furnished or Unfurnished
Utilities included: Tenant pays all utilities except trash
Laundry: W/D in unit
AC/Heat: Central Forced Air
Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Parking: 2-Car Garage

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5170304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Coast Blvd S have any available units?
524 Coast Blvd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Coast Blvd S have?
Some of 524 Coast Blvd S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Coast Blvd S currently offering any rent specials?
524 Coast Blvd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Coast Blvd S pet-friendly?
No, 524 Coast Blvd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 524 Coast Blvd S offer parking?
Yes, 524 Coast Blvd S offers parking.
Does 524 Coast Blvd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Coast Blvd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Coast Blvd S have a pool?
Yes, 524 Coast Blvd S has a pool.
Does 524 Coast Blvd S have accessible units?
No, 524 Coast Blvd S does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Coast Blvd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Coast Blvd S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University