Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

524 Coast Blvd S Available 11/06/19 Iconic Lampshade House - Panoramic Ocean/Coastal Views! - Constructed in 1923, this iconic landmark of La Jolla has attracted visitors from around the world. A permanent fixture on the La Jolla Historical Societys Gems of the Jewel acclaimed walking tour, the house has a long and prosperous history in the area.



Coined the Lampshade House, due to the propertys distinctive and one-of-a-kind design, the home is a trinity of cottages (Beach, English and Craftsman) combined in an eclectic manner and constructed along the gorgeous Whale View Point with panoramic ocean and coastal views. Located steps north of the La Jolla Tide Pools and a short walk south from Seal Rock, this home has an exclusive location directly in the heart of city.



The main level is highlighted by an elegant octagonal-shaped living room featuring a gorgeous chandelier and stunning views, a large formal dining area, the second master with attached luxury bathroom and oceanfront patio, third bedrooms, two dens, a fully equipped kitchen with attached garden patio, plus additional patios off the bedrooms for enjoying a surreal view, especially at sunset.



Next, the second level contains the spectacular master bedroom. The second octagonal-style room in the property, it features a stunning lofted ceiling design, accentuated with another beautiful chandelier, much like the living room. Panoramic views, again, surround the second level, which also features a master bathroom with a luxury tub and walk in shower, a large outdoor patio off the bathroom, an oceanfront balcony patio, office and kitchenette.



Finally, an attached garage offers parking for two smaller vehicles, or one SUV. Additional parking is provided in the driveway, enough to fit another SUV.



6 or 12 month lease

Furnished or Unfurnished

Utilities included: Tenant pays all utilities except trash

Laundry: W/D in unit

AC/Heat: Central Forced Air

Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Parking: 2-Car Garage



