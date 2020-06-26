Amenities

5234 Fino Drive Available 10/14/19 Gorgeous and Upgraded 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Two-Story in Villa Portofino! - Upgraded two-story in Villa Portofino features:



- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

- 1,558 sq. ft.

- Laminate wood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs

- Vinyl windows and sliders

- Gas fireplace in the living room

- Granite counters in kitchen and baths

- Newer kitchen cabinets

- Stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove

- Washer/dryer in garage

- Two car garage, plus another space

- Patio with fruit trees

- Tons of more upgrades including plantation shutters, new interior doors, mirrored closet doors + more!



This will go fast! To view, please contact 858-832-7800



Terms:

- $2,995 monthly rent

- $2,995 deposit

- 1 year lease

- Utilities not included

- Pets considered



(RLNE2742550)