Amenities
5234 Fino Drive Available 10/14/19 Gorgeous and Upgraded 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Two-Story in Villa Portofino! - Upgraded two-story in Villa Portofino features:
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
- 1,558 sq. ft.
- Laminate wood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs
- Vinyl windows and sliders
- Gas fireplace in the living room
- Granite counters in kitchen and baths
- Newer kitchen cabinets
- Stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove
- Washer/dryer in garage
- Two car garage, plus another space
- Patio with fruit trees
- Tons of more upgrades including plantation shutters, new interior doors, mirrored closet doors + more!
This will go fast! To view, please contact 858-832-7800
Terms:
- $2,995 monthly rent
- $2,995 deposit
- 1 year lease
- Utilities not included
- Pets considered
(RLNE2742550)