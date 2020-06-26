All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

5234 Fino Drive

5234 Fino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5234 Fino Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5234 Fino Drive Available 10/14/19 Gorgeous and Upgraded 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Two-Story in Villa Portofino! - Upgraded two-story in Villa Portofino features:

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
- 1,558 sq. ft.
- Laminate wood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs
- Vinyl windows and sliders
- Gas fireplace in the living room
- Granite counters in kitchen and baths
- Newer kitchen cabinets
- Stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove
- Washer/dryer in garage
- Two car garage, plus another space
- Patio with fruit trees
- Tons of more upgrades including plantation shutters, new interior doors, mirrored closet doors + more!

This will go fast! To view, please contact 858-832-7800

Terms:
- $2,995 monthly rent
- $2,995 deposit
- 1 year lease
- Utilities not included
- Pets considered

(RLNE2742550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5234 Fino Drive have any available units?
5234 Fino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5234 Fino Drive have?
Some of 5234 Fino Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5234 Fino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5234 Fino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5234 Fino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5234 Fino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5234 Fino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5234 Fino Drive offers parking.
Does 5234 Fino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5234 Fino Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5234 Fino Drive have a pool?
No, 5234 Fino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5234 Fino Drive have accessible units?
No, 5234 Fino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5234 Fino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5234 Fino Drive has units with dishwashers.
