5229 Tipton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill hot tub

5 bedroom house was just completely remodeled with brand new floors, paint, appliances etc. House features large bedrooms, a HOT-TUB, drought tolerant landscaping which includes turf in the back yard that will save you a ton on your water bill. Comes with BBQ and Fire Pit, Gardener & Spa service!



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614