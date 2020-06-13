All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5229 Tipton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5229 Tipton St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

5229 Tipton St

5229 Tipton Street · (619) 503-3335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5229 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
5 bedroom house was just completely remodeled with brand new floors, paint, appliances etc. House features large bedrooms, a HOT-TUB, drought tolerant landscaping which includes turf in the back yard that will save you a ton on your water bill. Comes with BBQ and Fire Pit, Gardener & Spa service!

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 Tipton St have any available units?
5229 Tipton St has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5229 Tipton St have?
Some of 5229 Tipton St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 Tipton St currently offering any rent specials?
5229 Tipton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 Tipton St pet-friendly?
No, 5229 Tipton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5229 Tipton St offer parking?
Yes, 5229 Tipton St does offer parking.
Does 5229 Tipton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5229 Tipton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 Tipton St have a pool?
No, 5229 Tipton St does not have a pool.
Does 5229 Tipton St have accessible units?
No, 5229 Tipton St does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 Tipton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5229 Tipton St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5229 Tipton St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Oliver Avenue II
2065 Oliver Ave
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity