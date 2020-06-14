All apartments in San Diego
5227 E Falls View Dr

5227 East Falls View Drive · (619) 503-3335
Location

5227 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
5 bedroom 3 baths remodeled house steps away from SDSU campus. Remodeled with Granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. All 3 bathrooms have been remodeled. Includes Fridge x2, Microwave, Washer, Dryer. Air Conditioning, soaking tub and over sized shower. 2 Car garage. Large Back yard with Fruit trees and Jacuzzi & BBQ! Weekly Jacuzzi service included.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
