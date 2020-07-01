5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

$2450 3/2 Quiet, clean, spacious 3/2 2 parking spaces - Recently renovated condo in a great location of San Diego. Sitting in the southwesterly section of the Adobe Falls Community, quietly tucked away but convenient to dedicated parking, this 3-bedroom, 2-full bath ground floor home has been nicely maintained and freshened over the years. Warm-hued tones throughout can be easily accented to fit any taste. Bathrooms pop with bright white tiles, and a splash of color. Patio is enclosed and has endless uses. Community was recently painted and its landscaping updated. Pool and spa are made for San Diego summer days.



Showings start October 1st.



Call/text/email Russell for showings or info

619-867-1713



CA DRE #01954819



(RLNE5160568)