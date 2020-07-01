All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5

5223 Adobe Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

5223 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
$2450 3/2 Quiet, clean, spacious 3/2 2 parking spaces - Recently renovated condo in a great location of San Diego. Sitting in the southwesterly section of the Adobe Falls Community, quietly tucked away but convenient to dedicated parking, this 3-bedroom, 2-full bath ground floor home has been nicely maintained and freshened over the years. Warm-hued tones throughout can be easily accented to fit any taste. Bathrooms pop with bright white tiles, and a splash of color. Patio is enclosed and has endless uses. Community was recently painted and its landscaping updated. Pool and spa are made for San Diego summer days.

Showings start October 1st.

Call/text/email Russell for showings or info
619-867-1713

CA DRE #01954819

(RLNE5160568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 have any available units?
5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 have?
Some of 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 currently offering any rent specials?
5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 pet-friendly?
No, 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 offer parking?
Yes, 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 offers parking.
Does 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 have a pool?
Yes, 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 has a pool.
Does 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 have accessible units?
No, 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5223 Adobe Falls Rd #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

