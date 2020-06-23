All apartments in San Diego
5219 Marigot
5219 Marigot

5219 Marigot Place · No Longer Available
Location

5219 Marigot Place, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
4 Bdrm 2.5 Ba Tierrasanta Villa Martinique Townhome - Quiet, Canyon View - Highly desired, Canyon facing, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Villa Martinique community in Tierrasanta. Upgraded unit with new paint, new composite flooring on 1st floor and new carpeting on 2nd floor. Newer updated kitchen with newer appliances including refrigerator and gas range. Newer Samsung full size Washer/Dryer. Double-paned windows through out the centrally air conditioned house. Includes a private patio with storage room, 2 assigned parking spaces (1 covered). Enjoy access to community pool and tennis courts, walks along paved canyonside walkways, local shopping close by, highly ranked schools, and easy access to freeways

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management.

Email us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4696101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5219 Marigot have any available units?
5219 Marigot doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5219 Marigot have?
Some of 5219 Marigot's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5219 Marigot currently offering any rent specials?
5219 Marigot is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5219 Marigot pet-friendly?
No, 5219 Marigot is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5219 Marigot offer parking?
Yes, 5219 Marigot offers parking.
Does 5219 Marigot have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5219 Marigot offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5219 Marigot have a pool?
Yes, 5219 Marigot has a pool.
Does 5219 Marigot have accessible units?
No, 5219 Marigot does not have accessible units.
Does 5219 Marigot have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5219 Marigot has units with dishwashers.
