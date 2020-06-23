5219 Marigot

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

4 Bdrm 2.5 Ba Tierrasanta Villa Martinique Townhome - Quiet, Canyon View - Highly desired, Canyon facing, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Villa Martinique community in Tierrasanta. Upgraded unit with new paint, new composite flooring on 1st floor and new carpeting on 2nd floor. Newer updated kitchen with newer appliances including refrigerator and gas range. Newer Samsung full size Washer/Dryer. Double-paned windows through out the centrally air conditioned house. Includes a private patio with storage room, 2 assigned parking spaces (1 covered). Enjoy access to community pool and tennis courts, walks along paved canyonside walkways, local shopping close by, highly ranked schools, and easy access to freeways



Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management.



Email us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.



Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4696101)