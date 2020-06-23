Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5218 Stone Ct
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:32 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5218 Stone Ct
5218 Stone Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5218 Stone Court, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5218 Stone Ct have any available units?
5218 Stone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5218 Stone Ct have?
Some of 5218 Stone Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5218 Stone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5218 Stone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 Stone Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5218 Stone Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5218 Stone Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5218 Stone Ct offers parking.
Does 5218 Stone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5218 Stone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 Stone Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5218 Stone Ct has a pool.
Does 5218 Stone Ct have accessible units?
No, 5218 Stone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 Stone Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5218 Stone Ct has units with dishwashers.
