Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3bedroom 2.5 baths with 2 car garage. large master suite with lots of closet space. Kitchen has cook top stove. double oven, dishwasher. Comes with washer and dryer. Large living room with gas log fireplace. Kitchen opens up onto the living room. The complex has large pool, fitness center, club house, game room,. and library, Close to shopping and schools