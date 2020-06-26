All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5210 Via Talavera
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

5210 Via Talavera

5210 via Talavera · No Longer Available
Location

5210 via Talavera, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Ahmad Arshi
Regency Real Estate Brokers
949-636-3333
DRE 01322587

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 Via Talavera have any available units?
5210 Via Talavera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5210 Via Talavera currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Via Talavera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Via Talavera pet-friendly?
No, 5210 Via Talavera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5210 Via Talavera offer parking?
No, 5210 Via Talavera does not offer parking.
Does 5210 Via Talavera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 Via Talavera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Via Talavera have a pool?
No, 5210 Via Talavera does not have a pool.
Does 5210 Via Talavera have accessible units?
No, 5210 Via Talavera does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Via Talavera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5210 Via Talavera has units with dishwashers.
Does 5210 Via Talavera have units with air conditioning?
No, 5210 Via Talavera does not have units with air conditioning.
