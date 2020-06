Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Please contact Vasily for all details and showing requests: 925-451-0485 or vasily@mysddreamhome.com. Located south of Chula Vista, Brand New home and resort style living at Moderna in Playa Del Sol! Large open floorplan, open concept throughout entire home. Smart home features installed! Gated community, Recreation center with Pool, Spa, BBQs, and 2 story fitness center. Close proximity to 905, 805 and 5 freeways. Never lived in brand new home! Available now!