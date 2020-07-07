All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5192 E. Bedford Dr.
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

5192 E. Bedford Dr.

5192 East Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5192 East Bedford Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Kensington Stunner! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, 1,342 sqft
Beautifully restored & upgraded 1948 Traditional Home on a corner lot
Newly Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout
Custom brick gas log fireplace which is the focal point of the Living Room
Dining Room with new chandelier which opens to the Living Room w/ French Door
Updated Kitchen with white quartz counter-tops, white appliances, beveled white subway tile & white painted cabinets
Beautiful bathrooms with new grey tiled flooring, soaking tub and separate glass shower
Large master suite with walk in closet, built ins that lead to second closet
2 car garage/storage with washer/dryer
This house is gorgeous with original features & high end upgrades
Private backyard with covered patio
Easy walk to Kensington Village -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments & Stehly Farms Market
Non Smoking Property
Small Pet OK
Available Now!
Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to Schedule a Viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE3022459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5192 E. Bedford Dr. have any available units?
5192 E. Bedford Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5192 E. Bedford Dr. have?
Some of 5192 E. Bedford Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5192 E. Bedford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5192 E. Bedford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5192 E. Bedford Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5192 E. Bedford Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5192 E. Bedford Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5192 E. Bedford Dr. offers parking.
Does 5192 E. Bedford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5192 E. Bedford Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5192 E. Bedford Dr. have a pool?
No, 5192 E. Bedford Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5192 E. Bedford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5192 E. Bedford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5192 E. Bedford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5192 E. Bedford Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

