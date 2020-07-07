5192 E. Bedford Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Kensington Stunner! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, 1,342 sqft

Beautifully restored & upgraded 1948 Traditional Home on a corner lot

Newly Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout

Custom brick gas log fireplace which is the focal point of the Living Room

Dining Room with new chandelier which opens to the Living Room w/ French Door

Updated Kitchen with white quartz counter-tops, white appliances, beveled white subway tile & white painted cabinets

Beautiful bathrooms with new grey tiled flooring, soaking tub and separate glass shower

Large master suite with walk in closet, built ins that lead to second closet

2 car garage/storage with washer/dryer

This house is gorgeous with original features & high end upgrades

Private backyard with covered patio

Easy walk to Kensington Village -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments & Stehly Farms Market

Non Smoking Property

Small Pet OK

Available Now!

Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to Schedule a Viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE3022459)