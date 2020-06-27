All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5174 Bellvale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5174 Bellvale Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

5174 Bellvale Avenue

5174 Bellvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5174 Bellvale Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 02/24/20 Stunning Mid-Century modern home with amazing outdoor space is an entertainers dream Large Backyard and pool. Property features an open floor plan with a dual-sided fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dual pane windows, and French doors. The kitchen has been updated with newer countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an eat-in breakfast bar. Some of the upgrades in the bathroom include new marble tile flooring, mirror, toilet, vanity. White subway tile with decorative accents lines in the shower. The home is completely fenced, comes with a storage garage, and a bonus room to make your own, and washer/dryer. This home is Centrally Located in San Diego, close to plenty of shopping in the Claremont area. Close to and many Restaurants
Pets are considered upon approval with pet deposit and monthly pet fee.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5174-bellvale-ave-san-diego-ca-92117-usa/67473637-1370-42c5-9fef-2c7d613516fa

(RLNE5498620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5174 Bellvale Avenue have any available units?
5174 Bellvale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5174 Bellvale Avenue have?
Some of 5174 Bellvale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5174 Bellvale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5174 Bellvale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5174 Bellvale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5174 Bellvale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5174 Bellvale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5174 Bellvale Avenue offers parking.
Does 5174 Bellvale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5174 Bellvale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5174 Bellvale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5174 Bellvale Avenue has a pool.
Does 5174 Bellvale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5174 Bellvale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5174 Bellvale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5174 Bellvale Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University