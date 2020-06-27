5174 Bellvale Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available 02/24/20 Stunning Mid-Century modern home with amazing outdoor space is an entertainers dream Large Backyard and pool. Property features an open floor plan with a dual-sided fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dual pane windows, and French doors. The kitchen has been updated with newer countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an eat-in breakfast bar. Some of the upgrades in the bathroom include new marble tile flooring, mirror, toilet, vanity. White subway tile with decorative accents lines in the shower. The home is completely fenced, comes with a storage garage, and a bonus room to make your own, and washer/dryer. This home is Centrally Located in San Diego, close to plenty of shopping in the Claremont area. Close to and many Restaurants

Pets are considered upon approval with pet deposit and monthly pet fee.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5174-bellvale-ave-san-diego-ca-92117-usa/67473637-1370-42c5-9fef-2c7d613516fa



(RLNE5498620)