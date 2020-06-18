All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
5157 Linda Vista Road
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

5157 Linda Vista Road

5157 Linda Vista Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5157 Linda Vista Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Located in the Heart of Americas finest City--San Diego! n If you are looking for convenience of having everything around you this unit is perfect for you. nMinutes away from SAN DIEGO ZOO, SEA WORLD, DOWNTOWN, GASLAMP QUARTER, SHOPPING CENTER, BEACHES, AIRPORT AND MUCH MUCH MORE. nWalking distance to the RESTAURANTS,COFFEE SHOPS and TROLLEY STATION.

1BR/1BA Suite is a spacious unit that can accommodate 6 people. Provides everything you need for an exceptional stay.Guests can fully take advantage of the amenities and facilities we offer.

Convenient Location for both business and leisure.

Perfect for you SD Getaway!!

INCLUDED:

-ENTIRE APARTMENT

-Fast WiFi

- 1bedroom
BEDROOM-1 QUEEN sized adjustable bed and 1 double day bed with pull out
COMMON AREA- 1 double day bed with pull out
*all with memory foam

Roll-away be available at the unit

Crib/Pack and Play available upon request.

1 bathroom
- FREE Toiletries
-Hair Dryer/Blower
-Shower and Bathtub

-Central AC/ Heat

-Laptop friendly workspace

- Flat Screen TV in each room w/ NETFLIX

-Washer/dryer

-Iron and Board

-4 seater Dining Table

- Well-equipped Kitchen

Refrigerator,Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove, Oven, Coffee Maker, Toaster,Cooking Pans/Pots, Silverwares,Plates,Mugs,Plates,Salt and Pepper, Coffee,Sugar

- Pillows, Towels, Bedsheets

-Closet

-Balcony/Patio

-Free parking on premises

AMENITIES

-Gym

- Heated pool

-Jacuzzi

-Playroom

-Theater Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5157 Linda Vista Road have any available units?
5157 Linda Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5157 Linda Vista Road have?
Some of 5157 Linda Vista Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5157 Linda Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
5157 Linda Vista Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5157 Linda Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 5157 Linda Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5157 Linda Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 5157 Linda Vista Road does offer parking.
Does 5157 Linda Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5157 Linda Vista Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5157 Linda Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 5157 Linda Vista Road has a pool.
Does 5157 Linda Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 5157 Linda Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5157 Linda Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5157 Linda Vista Road has units with dishwashers.
