5157 Linda Vista Road

Amenities
Located in the Heart of Americas finest City--San Diego! n If you are looking for convenience of having everything around you this unit is perfect for you. nMinutes away from SAN DIEGO ZOO, SEA WORLD, DOWNTOWN, GASLAMP QUARTER, SHOPPING CENTER, BEACHES, AIRPORT AND MUCH MUCH MORE. nWalking distance to the RESTAURANTS,COFFEE SHOPS and TROLLEY STATION.
1BR/1BA Suite is a spacious unit that can accommodate 6 people. Provides everything you need for an exceptional stay.Guests can fully take advantage of the amenities and facilities we offer.
Convenient Location for both business and leisure.
Perfect for you SD Getaway!!
INCLUDED:
-ENTIRE APARTMENT
-Fast WiFi
- 1bedroom
BEDROOM-1 QUEEN sized adjustable bed and 1 double day bed with pull out
COMMON AREA- 1 double day bed with pull out
*all with memory foam
Roll-away be available at the unit
Crib/Pack and Play available upon request.
1 bathroom
- FREE Toiletries
-Hair Dryer/Blower
-Shower and Bathtub
-Central AC/ Heat
-Laptop friendly workspace
- Flat Screen TV in each room w/ NETFLIX
-Washer/dryer
-Iron and Board
-4 seater Dining Table
- Well-equipped Kitchen
Refrigerator,Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove, Oven, Coffee Maker, Toaster,Cooking Pans/Pots, Silverwares,Plates,Mugs,Plates,Salt and Pepper, Coffee,Sugar
- Pillows, Towels, Bedsheets
-Closet
-Balcony/Patio
-Free parking on premises
AMENITIES
-Gym
- Heated pool
-Jacuzzi
-Playroom
-Theater Room