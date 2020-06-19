All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5149 Tipton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5149 Tipton Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5149 Tipton Street

5149 Tipton Street · (619) 569-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5149 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5149 Tipton Street · Avail. Aug 1

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5149 Tipton Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Pet Friendly Home Available Walking Distance of SDSU - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with front and back yard! Landscaping included, pets welcome! Co-signers accepted. This home features a lovely large living room with backyard access, Mirrored Closets, large bedrooms, tons of storage space! Walking distance from SDSU, centrally located close to freeways, restaurants, shops. Charming home with garage parking and driveway parking. Easy Commuting. New AC installed! 1 year lease with option to renew. Washer, Dryer Included! In walking distance of SSDU! Enjoy a private back yard, covered patio, new central AC and heating among many other great features about the home. Landscaping services provided.

To be eligible, you must have good standing credit, or have a cosigner. Potential tenants must meet the income requirement of 2.5 times the rent. No evictions ir bankruptcies. Interested parties can contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 to schedule a personal tour.

(RLNE4129095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5149 Tipton Street have any available units?
5149 Tipton Street has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5149 Tipton Street have?
Some of 5149 Tipton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5149 Tipton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5149 Tipton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5149 Tipton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5149 Tipton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5149 Tipton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5149 Tipton Street does offer parking.
Does 5149 Tipton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5149 Tipton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5149 Tipton Street have a pool?
No, 5149 Tipton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5149 Tipton Street have accessible units?
No, 5149 Tipton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5149 Tipton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5149 Tipton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5149 Tipton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity