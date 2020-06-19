Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

5149 Tipton Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Pet Friendly Home Available Walking Distance of SDSU - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with front and back yard! Landscaping included, pets welcome! Co-signers accepted. This home features a lovely large living room with backyard access, Mirrored Closets, large bedrooms, tons of storage space! Walking distance from SDSU, centrally located close to freeways, restaurants, shops. Charming home with garage parking and driveway parking. Easy Commuting. New AC installed! 1 year lease with option to renew. Washer, Dryer Included! In walking distance of SSDU! Enjoy a private back yard, covered patio, new central AC and heating among many other great features about the home. Landscaping services provided.



To be eligible, you must have good standing credit, or have a cosigner. Potential tenants must meet the income requirement of 2.5 times the rent. No evictions ir bankruptcies. Interested parties can contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 to schedule a personal tour.



(RLNE4129095)