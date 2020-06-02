5133 Hawley Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Move-In Special** Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - North Adams/Normal Heights - Private Canyon Lot!!! - This fabulous North Adams/Normal Heights 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Adams/Normal Heights is full of upgrades and near shopping and restaurants! Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen includes luxurious granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms and have gorgeous, custom tile. Hardwood flooring throughout in living areas and bedroom. Family Room, Living Room and Two Fireplaces! Back yard is spacious with a park-like setting. Large private balcony on upper level and private patio on lower level. Overlooks a lush, old-growth canyon. 1-car garage. This home comes with washer and dryer!



***$850.00 of first full month of rent!!!***



12-month Lease

Unfurnished

Tenant to pay all utilities

Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

Laundry: Washer and Dryer In Unit

Parking: 1-Car Garage

No Smoking

Up to two pets considered, max weight 45 lbs each. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



