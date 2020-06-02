All apartments in San Diego
5133 Hawley Blvd.
5133 Hawley Blvd.

5133 Hawley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5133 Hawley Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Move-In Special** Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - North Adams/Normal Heights - Private Canyon Lot!!! - This fabulous North Adams/Normal Heights 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Adams/Normal Heights is full of upgrades and near shopping and restaurants! Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen includes luxurious granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms and have gorgeous, custom tile. Hardwood flooring throughout in living areas and bedroom. Family Room, Living Room and Two Fireplaces! Back yard is spacious with a park-like setting. Large private balcony on upper level and private patio on lower level. Overlooks a lush, old-growth canyon. 1-car garage. This home comes with washer and dryer!

***$850.00 of first full month of rent!!!***

12-month Lease
Unfurnished
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: Washer and Dryer In Unit
Parking: 1-Car Garage
No Smoking
Up to two pets considered, max weight 45 lbs each. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5031090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 Hawley Blvd. have any available units?
5133 Hawley Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5133 Hawley Blvd. have?
Some of 5133 Hawley Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5133 Hawley Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
5133 Hawley Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 Hawley Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5133 Hawley Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 5133 Hawley Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 5133 Hawley Blvd. offers parking.
Does 5133 Hawley Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5133 Hawley Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 Hawley Blvd. have a pool?
No, 5133 Hawley Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 5133 Hawley Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 5133 Hawley Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 Hawley Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5133 Hawley Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
