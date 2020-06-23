All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5131 E Falls View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5131 E Falls View Dr
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

5131 E Falls View Dr

5131 East Falls View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5131 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
POOL HOUSE!!! 6 room 2 bath with side yard and pool w/hot tub. Weekly pool service included. 10 minutes walk to SDSU. Beautiful new floors thoughout. Completely Remodeled inside and out with HUGE New Kitchen includes new Cabinets, Quartz Countertops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include 2 fridges, front load Washer & DRyer, Built in Microwave vent hood and Gas Stove. Bathrooms completed redone with attractive tile and multiple individual vanities. New LED Fans installed in each bedroom. The energy Efficient Tankless Waterheater means you never run out of Hot water. Upgraded duel paned windows. Beautiful New Flooring throughout. Included two Fridges, Microwave and washer/dryer. Gardener service included. San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Off street Parking plus City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Den is HUGE and will make a luxurious double room. Also two other rooms that would work as doubles which includes one bedroom with a walk in closet. Other Bedroom has Patio doors opening to a covered patio poolside. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount.For New listings and Updates Please Follow me on Instagram SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 E Falls View Dr have any available units?
5131 E Falls View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5131 E Falls View Dr have?
Some of 5131 E Falls View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 E Falls View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5131 E Falls View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 E Falls View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5131 E Falls View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5131 E Falls View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5131 E Falls View Dr does offer parking.
Does 5131 E Falls View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5131 E Falls View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 E Falls View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5131 E Falls View Dr has a pool.
Does 5131 E Falls View Dr have accessible units?
No, 5131 E Falls View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 E Falls View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5131 E Falls View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University