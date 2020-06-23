5131 E Falls View Dr

Amenities

POOL HOUSE!!! 6 room 2 bath with side yard and pool w/hot tub. Weekly pool service included. 10 minutes walk to SDSU. Beautiful new floors thoughout. Completely Remodeled inside and out with HUGE New Kitchen includes new Cabinets, Quartz Countertops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include 2 fridges, front load Washer & DRyer, Built in Microwave vent hood and Gas Stove. Bathrooms completed redone with attractive tile and multiple individual vanities. New LED Fans installed in each bedroom. The energy Efficient Tankless Waterheater means you never run out of Hot water. Upgraded duel paned windows. Beautiful New Flooring throughout. Included two Fridges, Microwave and washer/dryer. Gardener service included. San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Off street Parking plus City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Den is HUGE and will make a luxurious double room. Also two other rooms that would work as doubles which includes one bedroom with a walk in closet. Other Bedroom has Patio doors opening to a covered patio poolside. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount.For New listings and Updates Please Follow me on Instagram SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales