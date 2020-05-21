All apartments in San Diego
5130 Hawley Blvd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

5130 Hawley Blvd

5130 Hawley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5130 Hawley Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5130 Hawley Blvd Available 04/03/20 Stunning 5 bedroom Estate in Normal Heights Canyon! - Beautiful sweeping canyon views are offered in this breathtaking Normal Heights Canyon estate!

Boasting 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this home is designed for the height of luxurious living. Beautiful stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen, while the rest of the home provides wonderful open living spaces. Inclusive of the five total bedrooms are two master suites, one boasting surround sound and a professionally done walk-in closet. A/C throughout the home, too! Enjoy the sights that go as far as the ocean, and see the SeaWorld fireworks from nearly every room in the house!

The home sits on a half-acre, and is surely an entertainers paradise with beautiful open-concept living areas, huge cozy bedrooms, and an amazing professionally landscaped backyard. And pictured also is an amazing outdoor heated lap pool! With an amazing open staircase, floor to ceiling glass windows, and gorgeous sunset views, this stunning contemporary home is a truly rare find.

Dont miss out on a unique opportunity to call the Normal Heights Canyon area home, and live in the lap of luxury at 5130 Hawley.

(RLNE5649578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Hawley Blvd have any available units?
5130 Hawley Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Hawley Blvd have?
Some of 5130 Hawley Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Hawley Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Hawley Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Hawley Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5130 Hawley Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5130 Hawley Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5130 Hawley Blvd offers parking.
Does 5130 Hawley Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Hawley Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Hawley Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5130 Hawley Blvd has a pool.
Does 5130 Hawley Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5130 Hawley Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Hawley Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5130 Hawley Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

