Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

5130 Hawley Blvd Available 04/03/20 Stunning 5 bedroom Estate in Normal Heights Canyon! - Beautiful sweeping canyon views are offered in this breathtaking Normal Heights Canyon estate!



Boasting 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this home is designed for the height of luxurious living. Beautiful stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen, while the rest of the home provides wonderful open living spaces. Inclusive of the five total bedrooms are two master suites, one boasting surround sound and a professionally done walk-in closet. A/C throughout the home, too! Enjoy the sights that go as far as the ocean, and see the SeaWorld fireworks from nearly every room in the house!



The home sits on a half-acre, and is surely an entertainers paradise with beautiful open-concept living areas, huge cozy bedrooms, and an amazing professionally landscaped backyard. And pictured also is an amazing outdoor heated lap pool! With an amazing open staircase, floor to ceiling glass windows, and gorgeous sunset views, this stunning contemporary home is a truly rare find.



Dont miss out on a unique opportunity to call the Normal Heights Canyon area home, and live in the lap of luxury at 5130 Hawley.



(RLNE5649578)