513 Juniper Street - 1

Rarely available walk up row home that lives like a single family home (no neighbors above or below) in the heart of Bankers Hill. A comfortable home in an urban setting - city living at its finest. 2 bed/ 2.5 bath, 1222 sq ft. This amazing unit is located one block away from Balboa Park and within walking distance to everything that both Downtown and Hillcrest have to offer. This bright and airy home also features an oversized two car garage with an extra fridge, washer/dryer, storage and a work bench. The open kitchen and living room feature plantation shutters. Enjoy the views of Downtown and the bay from both bedrooms! Central heat and AC as well as a gas fireplace. A large loft-like hall has room for an office or an extra sitting area. The Master suite has tons of closet space and a private bath area. A balcony is off the living room and dining room which is perfect for enjoying the quintessential San Diego sunset. A door from garage leads to an additional patio that can be entered from 5th Avenue. Tenant pays water, SDGE. Landlord pays trash. Flexible lease terms - 6 month minimum. Absolutely no pets allowed