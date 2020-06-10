All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

513 Juniper Street - 1

513 Juniper St · No Longer Available
Location

513 Juniper St, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rarely available walk up row home that lives like a single family home (no neighbors above or below) in the heart of Bankers Hill. A comfortable home in an urban setting - city living at its finest. 2 bed/ 2.5 bath, 1222 sq ft. This amazing unit is located one block away from Balboa Park and within walking distance to everything that both Downtown and Hillcrest have to offer. This bright and airy home also features an oversized two car garage with an extra fridge, washer/dryer, storage and a work bench. The open kitchen and living room feature plantation shutters. Enjoy the views of Downtown and the bay from both bedrooms! Central heat and AC as well as a gas fireplace. A large loft-like hall has room for an office or an extra sitting area. The Master suite has tons of closet space and a private bath area. A balcony is off the living room and dining room which is perfect for enjoying the quintessential San Diego sunset. A door from garage leads to an additional patio that can be entered from 5th Avenue. Tenant pays water, SDGE. Landlord pays trash. Flexible lease terms - 6 month minimum. Absolutely no pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Juniper Street - 1 have any available units?
513 Juniper Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Juniper Street - 1 have?
Some of 513 Juniper Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Juniper Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
513 Juniper Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Juniper Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 513 Juniper Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 513 Juniper Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 513 Juniper Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 513 Juniper Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Juniper Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Juniper Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 513 Juniper Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 513 Juniper Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 513 Juniper Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Juniper Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Juniper Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
