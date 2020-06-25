All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
5126 70th Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

5126 70th Street

5126 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5126 70th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SDSU! Available August 1st! - 4 bedrooms, 2 baths near SDSU!

This home has been completely remodeled & sits on a large lot with views. features a large open concept living space.

New white kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. New bathrooms with floor tile, vanities & light fixtures.

Great natural light in the home with plenty of windows. Interior and Exterior paint, A/C, Security system & more! Centrally located and walking distance to trolley for your easy commute.

Oversized garage with an automatic door opener!

(RLNE4738151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 70th Street have any available units?
5126 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 70th Street have?
Some of 5126 70th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5126 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5126 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5126 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5126 70th Street offers parking.
Does 5126 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 70th Street have a pool?
No, 5126 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5126 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 5126 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5126 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
