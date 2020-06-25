5126 70th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SDSU! Available August 1st! - 4 bedrooms, 2 baths near SDSU!



This home has been completely remodeled & sits on a large lot with views. features a large open concept living space.



New white kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. New bathrooms with floor tile, vanities & light fixtures.



Great natural light in the home with plenty of windows. Interior and Exterior paint, A/C, Security system & more! Centrally located and walking distance to trolley for your easy commute.



Oversized garage with an automatic door opener!



(RLNE4738151)