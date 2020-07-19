All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
5124 Cape May Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

5124 Cape May Ave

5124 Cape May Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
Ocean Beach
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

5124 Cape May Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ocean View Home with Garage--Half a Block form the Beach - Can't get much closer to the sand than this home. Beautiful and spacious 1 bed, 1 bath half a block from the beach in Ocean Beach. It's been lovingly remodeled and has a modern feel with all hard flooring and no carpet. Step into the alley or out to the street and stand in awe of the amazing ocean views. The home is on the second story and when you step out the front door, you can see the ocean. Comes with a one car garage. Steps from the beach and a short walk to all the shops and restaurants in Ocean Beach. You'll have access to all that OB has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Water, gardener, and trash collection is included. Small pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE # 02015867.

(RLNE4786031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Cape May Ave have any available units?
5124 Cape May Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Cape May Ave have?
Some of 5124 Cape May Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Cape May Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Cape May Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Cape May Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Cape May Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Cape May Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Cape May Ave offers parking.
Does 5124 Cape May Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Cape May Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Cape May Ave have a pool?
No, 5124 Cape May Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Cape May Ave have accessible units?
No, 5124 Cape May Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Cape May Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Cape May Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
