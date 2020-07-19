5124 Cape May Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ocean View Home with Garage--Half a Block form the Beach - Can't get much closer to the sand than this home. Beautiful and spacious 1 bed, 1 bath half a block from the beach in Ocean Beach. It's been lovingly remodeled and has a modern feel with all hard flooring and no carpet. Step into the alley or out to the street and stand in awe of the amazing ocean views. The home is on the second story and when you step out the front door, you can see the ocean. Comes with a one car garage. Steps from the beach and a short walk to all the shops and restaurants in Ocean Beach. You'll have access to all that OB has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Water, gardener, and trash collection is included. Small pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE # 02015867.



(RLNE4786031)