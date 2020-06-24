5121 Tipton St.

Amenities
LOCATED JUST BLOCKS FROM THE SDSU CAMPUS - College Area Charmer! You've gotta see this huge backyard! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, all appliances included (washer/dryer, fridge), loads of storage, convenient location right on SDSU campus! Pets ok. Garage converted to laundry/storage area, driveway parking plus permitted on-street parking. Don't wait, this one will go fast. Call 619-746-6547 x105
IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date
For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf
(RLNE4740505)