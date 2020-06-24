All apartments in San Diego
Location

5121 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOCATED JUST BLOCKS FROM THE SDSU CAMPUS - College Area Charmer! You've gotta see this huge backyard! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, all appliances included (washer/dryer, fridge), loads of storage, convenient location right on SDSU campus! Pets ok. Garage converted to laundry/storage area, driveway parking plus permitted on-street parking. Don't wait, this one will go fast. Call 619-746-6547 x105

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4740505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Tipton St. have any available units?
5121 Tipton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Tipton St. have?
Some of 5121 Tipton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Tipton St. currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Tipton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Tipton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Tipton St. is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Tipton St. offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Tipton St. offers parking.
Does 5121 Tipton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5121 Tipton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Tipton St. have a pool?
No, 5121 Tipton St. does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Tipton St. have accessible units?
No, 5121 Tipton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Tipton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 Tipton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
