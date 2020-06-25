Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

5111 Limerick Avenue Available 06/08/19 Clairemont, 5111 Limerick Ave, Rmdld, Granite Counters, Wd Flrs, AC, Fplc, 2 Car Gar. - Beautifully remodeled, single level home on a corner lot. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and access to the 805 fwy. Dual Pane Windows. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors, vaulted ceilings, track lighting and wall mounted speakers as-is. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Family room has wood floors, track lighting and wood burning stove. Bedroom #1 has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture and mirrored wardrobe doors. Bedroom #2 has vaulted ceilings and mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo with granite walls. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo. Attached 2 car garage has an opener and overhead storage.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4892353)