5111 Limerick Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

5111 Limerick Avenue

5111 Limerick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5111 Limerick Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
5111 Limerick Avenue Available 06/08/19 Clairemont, 5111 Limerick Ave, Rmdld, Granite Counters, Wd Flrs, AC, Fplc, 2 Car Gar. - Beautifully remodeled, single level home on a corner lot. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and access to the 805 fwy. Dual Pane Windows. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors, vaulted ceilings, track lighting and wall mounted speakers as-is. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Family room has wood floors, track lighting and wood burning stove. Bedroom #1 has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture and mirrored wardrobe doors. Bedroom #2 has vaulted ceilings and mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo with granite walls. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo. Attached 2 car garage has an opener and overhead storage.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 Limerick Avenue have any available units?
5111 Limerick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5111 Limerick Avenue have?
Some of 5111 Limerick Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 Limerick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5111 Limerick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 Limerick Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5111 Limerick Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5111 Limerick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5111 Limerick Avenue offers parking.
Does 5111 Limerick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 Limerick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 Limerick Avenue have a pool?
No, 5111 Limerick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5111 Limerick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5111 Limerick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 Limerick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5111 Limerick Avenue has units with dishwashers.
