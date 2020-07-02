All apartments in San Diego
5091 Park Rim Drive

Location

5091 Park Rim Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT - 3BR/2BA 1490 SqFt Single Family Home In Prime Clairemont Mesa Area. Newly Renovated - 3BR/2BA 1490 SqFt Single Family Home In Prime Clairemont Mesa Area. Newly Renovated, Vinyl Dual Pane Windows, Hard Wood Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Freshly Painted Inside & Out. Tasteful Kitchen Features Beautiful New Quartz Countertops, Hardware Fixtures, Glass Cooktop Stove & Range Hood, And New Dishwasher. Large Living Room Offers Lots of Light, Cozy Fireplace, Modern Ceiling Fan. Open Living Layout Between Dinning And Kitchen Area Which Expands To Eat-In Dinning Area. New Slider Opens Up To Covered Patio And Privately Fenced Backyard, Perfect For Indoor/Outdoor Living. Large Master Bedroom, Plenty of Closet Space and Modern Bathrooms. Recently Landscaped Low Maintenance Yard With Plentiful Lemon Tree. Attractive New 2 Car Garage Door, Washer/Dryer Hookups. Very Close To Clairemont Mesa's Hiking Trail Heads, Shopping And Freeway Access. No Pets. Gardener Included, No AC, Renter Insurance Required.

(RLNE5436083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5091 Park Rim Drive have any available units?
5091 Park Rim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5091 Park Rim Drive have?
Some of 5091 Park Rim Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5091 Park Rim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5091 Park Rim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5091 Park Rim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5091 Park Rim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5091 Park Rim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5091 Park Rim Drive offers parking.
Does 5091 Park Rim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5091 Park Rim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5091 Park Rim Drive have a pool?
No, 5091 Park Rim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5091 Park Rim Drive have accessible units?
No, 5091 Park Rim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5091 Park Rim Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5091 Park Rim Drive has units with dishwashers.

