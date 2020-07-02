5091 Park Rim Drive

Amenities

FOR RENT - 3BR/2BA 1490 SqFt Single Family Home In Prime Clairemont Mesa Area. Newly Renovated - 3BR/2BA 1490 SqFt Single Family Home In Prime Clairemont Mesa Area. Newly Renovated, Vinyl Dual Pane Windows, Hard Wood Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Freshly Painted Inside & Out. Tasteful Kitchen Features Beautiful New Quartz Countertops, Hardware Fixtures, Glass Cooktop Stove & Range Hood, And New Dishwasher. Large Living Room Offers Lots of Light, Cozy Fireplace, Modern Ceiling Fan. Open Living Layout Between Dinning And Kitchen Area Which Expands To Eat-In Dinning Area. New Slider Opens Up To Covered Patio And Privately Fenced Backyard, Perfect For Indoor/Outdoor Living. Large Master Bedroom, Plenty of Closet Space and Modern Bathrooms. Recently Landscaped Low Maintenance Yard With Plentiful Lemon Tree. Attractive New 2 Car Garage Door, Washer/Dryer Hookups. Very Close To Clairemont Mesa's Hiking Trail Heads, Shopping And Freeway Access. No Pets. Gardener Included, No AC, Renter Insurance Required.



