5086 Faber Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2522b820b1 ---- This 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,350 sqft, single-story home is a must-see! Walking distance to SDSU, located just off of 54th and Montezuma. Features include: -Hard wood floors -Kitchen comes with all appliance included -2-car garage, including washer/dryer and 2nd refrigerator -2 large additional storage closets in the house -Spacious, private back yard with patio and low-maintenance, drought-resistant landscape -Central AC/heat -Ceiling fans in every bedroom -Wood burning fireplace Contact us today to schedule a showing! Available 9/15. $2,750/mo rent. $2,950/mo deposit. Pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant required to have renter's insurance. 2 Car Garage Central Ac / Heat Private Fenced Backyard With Patio Single Story Walk To Sdsu