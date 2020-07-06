All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5086 Faber Way

5086 Faber Way · No Longer Available
Location

5086 Faber Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2522b820b1 ---- This 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,350 sqft, single-story home is a must-see! Walking distance to SDSU, located just off of 54th and Montezuma. Features include: -Hard wood floors -Kitchen comes with all appliance included -2-car garage, including washer/dryer and 2nd refrigerator -2 large additional storage closets in the house -Spacious, private back yard with patio and low-maintenance, drought-resistant landscape -Central AC/heat -Ceiling fans in every bedroom -Wood burning fireplace Contact us today to schedule a showing! Available 9/15. $2,750/mo rent. $2,950/mo deposit. Pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant required to have renter's insurance. 2 Car Garage Central Ac / Heat Private Fenced Backyard With Patio Single Story Walk To Sdsu

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5086 Faber Way have any available units?
5086 Faber Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5086 Faber Way have?
Some of 5086 Faber Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5086 Faber Way currently offering any rent specials?
5086 Faber Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5086 Faber Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5086 Faber Way is pet friendly.
Does 5086 Faber Way offer parking?
Yes, 5086 Faber Way offers parking.
Does 5086 Faber Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5086 Faber Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5086 Faber Way have a pool?
No, 5086 Faber Way does not have a pool.
Does 5086 Faber Way have accessible units?
No, 5086 Faber Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5086 Faber Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5086 Faber Way does not have units with dishwashers.

