Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

5072 Crescent Bay Dr Available 04/06/19 Nice 2 Story Home - This is a very nice home located in a quiet neighborhood close to San Ysidro High School. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage. It has fresh paint throughout, wood and tile flooring, granite counters, and the large open concept kitchen make this home great for entertaining. The master bed/bath is very nice complete with jacuzzi tub, dual sinks, large walk-in closet, and a balcony over looking the backyard. A must see!



Terms:

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move in April 6th, prefer no pets but negotiable. Owner pays yard service. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program



YouTube Link:

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/9i3GxZBKC5E



Website Link:

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

CA BRE# 01921889



(RLNE3707657)