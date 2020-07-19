All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5072 Crescent Bay Dr

5072 Crescent Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5072 Crescent Bay Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
5072 Crescent Bay Dr Available 04/06/19 Nice 2 Story Home - This is a very nice home located in a quiet neighborhood close to San Ysidro High School. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage. It has fresh paint throughout, wood and tile flooring, granite counters, and the large open concept kitchen make this home great for entertaining. The master bed/bath is very nice complete with jacuzzi tub, dual sinks, large walk-in closet, and a balcony over looking the backyard. A must see!

Terms:
Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move in April 6th, prefer no pets but negotiable. Owner pays yard service. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program

YouTube Link:
We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/9i3GxZBKC5E

Website Link:
For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE3707657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5072 Crescent Bay Dr have any available units?
5072 Crescent Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5072 Crescent Bay Dr have?
Some of 5072 Crescent Bay Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5072 Crescent Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5072 Crescent Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5072 Crescent Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5072 Crescent Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5072 Crescent Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5072 Crescent Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 5072 Crescent Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5072 Crescent Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5072 Crescent Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 5072 Crescent Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5072 Crescent Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 5072 Crescent Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5072 Crescent Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5072 Crescent Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
