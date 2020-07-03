All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

5062 Faber Way

5062 Faber Way · No Longer Available
Location

5062 Faber Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6 Bedroom 2 Bath House extremely Close to SDSU. 2 minute walk to Montezuma. Includes two Fridges, Microwave and Washer/Dryer. Newly installed flooring. 2 car attached garage. Private Large grassy back yard with views. Gardener Included.
Includes Gardening Service. ALL SBMI group SDSU Homes ARE Professionally Cleaned AND have annual pest control spray by professional exterminator before move in.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5062 Faber Way have any available units?
5062 Faber Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5062 Faber Way have?
Some of 5062 Faber Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5062 Faber Way currently offering any rent specials?
5062 Faber Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5062 Faber Way pet-friendly?
No, 5062 Faber Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5062 Faber Way offer parking?
Yes, 5062 Faber Way offers parking.
Does 5062 Faber Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5062 Faber Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5062 Faber Way have a pool?
No, 5062 Faber Way does not have a pool.
Does 5062 Faber Way have accessible units?
No, 5062 Faber Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5062 Faber Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5062 Faber Way has units with dishwashers.

