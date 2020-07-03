5062 Faber Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

6 Bedroom 2 Bath House extremely Close to SDSU. 2 minute walk to Montezuma. Includes two Fridges, Microwave and Washer/Dryer. Newly installed flooring. 2 car attached garage. Private Large grassy back yard with views. Gardener Included.

Includes Gardening Service. ALL SBMI group SDSU Homes ARE Professionally Cleaned AND have annual pest control spray by professional exterminator before move in.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614