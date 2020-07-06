All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located in the great area of Clairemont sits this quiet, secured 59 unit complex where you'll experience a truly Southern California living experience. The units have been completely remodeled and upgraded with the following amenities:

*Stackable Washer and Dryer
*Stove / Oven
*Refrigerator
*Dishwasher
*Microwave
*Garbage disposal
*Stainless steel appliances
*Large Balcony or Patio
*Air conditioning
*Ceiling Fans
*Double pane windows
*Cable-ready
*Tile floors/Carpet
*Granite countertops
*Assigned Parking

You will love the convenience of being near the 805 and 163 freeways, the exciting downtown Gaslamp Quarter the finest beaches, great restaurants and nearby shopping and movies located at Clairemont Square, Fashion Valley and Mission Valley malls. We have assigned off street parking and a on-site property manager to assist you when needed. We pay for water and trash. Sorry NO PETS! We do run credit checks. We are located at 5050 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Please call show contact info to set up an appointment to view this lovely unit.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12758081

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5302077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have any available units?
5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have?
Some of 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

