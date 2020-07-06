5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Located in the great area of Clairemont sits this quiet, secured 59 unit complex where you'll experience a truly Southern California living experience. The units have been completely remodeled and upgraded with the following amenities:



*Stackable Washer and Dryer

*Stove / Oven

*Refrigerator

*Dishwasher

*Microwave

*Garbage disposal

*Stainless steel appliances

*Large Balcony or Patio

*Air conditioning

*Ceiling Fans

*Double pane windows

*Cable-ready

*Tile floors/Carpet

*Granite countertops

*Assigned Parking



You will love the convenience of being near the 805 and 163 freeways, the exciting downtown Gaslamp Quarter the finest beaches, great restaurants and nearby shopping and movies located at Clairemont Square, Fashion Valley and Mission Valley malls. We have assigned off street parking and a on-site property manager to assist you when needed. We pay for water and trash. Sorry NO PETS! We do run credit checks. We are located at 5050 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Please call show contact info to set up an appointment to view this lovely unit.



No Pets Allowed



