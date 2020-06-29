All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:19 AM

5040 Brighton Avenue

5040 Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5040 Brighton Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the heart of Ocean Beach is this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a three unit complex. It has an updated kitchen with newer appliances, hallway storage, and its own private garage/storage unit. The bathroom has a nice pedestal sink, and the cast-iron tub.

No Pets, sorry!

This unit is in a prime location only a couple of blocks away from the beach and quick bike ride to Sunset Cliffs.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please Text Debbie at 619.940-5712
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 Brighton Avenue have any available units?
5040 Brighton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5040 Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Brighton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5040 Brighton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5040 Brighton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5040 Brighton Avenue offers parking.
Does 5040 Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 Brighton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5040 Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5040 Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5040 Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5040 Brighton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5040 Brighton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5040 Brighton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

