All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5033 Mansfield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5033 Mansfield Street
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

5033 Mansfield Street

5033 Mansfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5033 Mansfield Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
pet friendly
5033 Mansfield Street Available 07/20/19 Adorable 3/2.5 San Diego Home! (Please read entire ad for showing requirements)! - THIS IS AN OCCUPIED PROPERTY. FOR THE SAFETY, PRIVACY AND PROTECTION OF OUR TENANTS, NO VIEWINGS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITHOUT AN APPLICATION ON FILE.

NO FEES REQUIRED TO VIEW OR UNTIL YOU WOULD LIKE TO PROCEED. APPLICATIONS ARE PROCESSED IN THE ORDER THEY ARE RECEIVED AND THIS GEM WILL NOT LAST LONG

APPLICATIONS CAN BE FOUND VIA OUR WEBSITE WHICH IS:
www.rivervalleypropertymanagement.com
Click on VACANCIES. scroll to the property then follow the prompts. An agent will contact you once received to schedule a viewing.

**************************************************************************************************************
This is an adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath with attached 2 car garage. Exterior will be redone prior to move in.

Quiet Normal Heights neighborhood north of Adams Avenue, with easy access to 8, 805, and 15 freeways. Only blocks away from craft breweries, hip pubs, cool eateries, and coffee shops.

Tenant responsible for w/s/g. Owner takes care of landscaping.

Agent hours are Monday - Friday from 9 to 5. After hours calls are taken by our emergency line who has no information on our vacancies and will not take messages. Agent can be emailed 24/7 for your convenience.

Leisa Wells (DRE: 01250612) River Valley Property Management
Ramos Realty (DRE: 01326740) Brokerage

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4951107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 Mansfield Street have any available units?
5033 Mansfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5033 Mansfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Mansfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Mansfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5033 Mansfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 5033 Mansfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 5033 Mansfield Street offers parking.
Does 5033 Mansfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Mansfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Mansfield Street have a pool?
No, 5033 Mansfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 5033 Mansfield Street have accessible units?
No, 5033 Mansfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Mansfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5033 Mansfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5033 Mansfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5033 Mansfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University