5033 Mansfield Street Available 07/20/19 Adorable 3/2.5 San Diego Home! (Please read entire ad for showing requirements)! - THIS IS AN OCCUPIED PROPERTY. FOR THE SAFETY, PRIVACY AND PROTECTION OF OUR TENANTS, NO VIEWINGS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITHOUT AN APPLICATION ON FILE.



NO FEES REQUIRED TO VIEW OR UNTIL YOU WOULD LIKE TO PROCEED. APPLICATIONS ARE PROCESSED IN THE ORDER THEY ARE RECEIVED AND THIS GEM WILL NOT LAST LONG



APPLICATIONS CAN BE FOUND VIA OUR WEBSITE WHICH IS:

www.rivervalleypropertymanagement.com

Click on VACANCIES. scroll to the property then follow the prompts. An agent will contact you once received to schedule a viewing.



This is an adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath with attached 2 car garage. Exterior will be redone prior to move in.



Quiet Normal Heights neighborhood north of Adams Avenue, with easy access to 8, 805, and 15 freeways. Only blocks away from craft breweries, hip pubs, cool eateries, and coffee shops.



Tenant responsible for w/s/g. Owner takes care of landscaping.



No Cats Allowed



