5032 Rockford Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:15 PM
5032 Rockford Drive
5032 Rockford Drive
Location
5032 Rockford Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us for a tour to make this your next SDSU Home! This six bedroom property is SUPER close to campus and move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5032 Rockford Drive have any available units?
5032 Rockford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5032 Rockford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Rockford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Rockford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5032 Rockford Drive offer parking?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5032 Rockford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Rockford Drive have a pool?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5032 Rockford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Rockford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5032 Rockford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
