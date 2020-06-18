All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5032 Rockford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5032 Rockford Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

5032 Rockford Drive

5032 Rockford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5032 Rockford Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us for a tour to make this your next SDSU Home! This six bedroom property is SUPER close to campus and move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Rockford Drive have any available units?
5032 Rockford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5032 Rockford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Rockford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Rockford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5032 Rockford Drive offer parking?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5032 Rockford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Rockford Drive have a pool?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5032 Rockford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Rockford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5032 Rockford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5032 Rockford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University