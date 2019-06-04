All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5030 Juneberry Ct

5030 Juneberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

5030 Juneberry Court, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Stunning 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhouse - Royce Realty & Property Management presents this stunning 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhouse located in the upscale Promenade community at Spectrum Center located in central Kearny Mesa. This townhome is 1166 square feet and comes with Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Flooring, Quartz Countertops, Full Size Washer/Dryer, Heat and Central Air Conditioning, and a full size 2-car garage. The main living space features beautiful high ceilings, a private balcony, and a place to mount your 4K TV. The townhouse also includes use of a Fitness Recreation Room, BBQ Grilling Area and Guest Parking. The master bedroom includes a private master bathroom with dual sinks. The Promenade Condominium is located in Kearny Mesa and is seconds from the 163, 52 and 15 freeways. A YMCA facility and restaurants are two blocks away, and a newer community library is close by. Up to two small pets welcome with $25/month per pet and $300 additional sec deposit. Available now. Email for showing information.

(RLNE2885033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 Juneberry Ct have any available units?
5030 Juneberry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 Juneberry Ct have?
Some of 5030 Juneberry Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 Juneberry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5030 Juneberry Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 Juneberry Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5030 Juneberry Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5030 Juneberry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5030 Juneberry Ct does offer parking.
Does 5030 Juneberry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5030 Juneberry Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 Juneberry Ct have a pool?
No, 5030 Juneberry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5030 Juneberry Ct have accessible units?
No, 5030 Juneberry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 Juneberry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5030 Juneberry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
