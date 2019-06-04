5030 Juneberry Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Stunning 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhouse - Royce Realty & Property Management presents this stunning 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhouse located in the upscale Promenade community at Spectrum Center located in central Kearny Mesa. This townhome is 1166 square feet and comes with Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Flooring, Quartz Countertops, Full Size Washer/Dryer, Heat and Central Air Conditioning, and a full size 2-car garage. The main living space features beautiful high ceilings, a private balcony, and a place to mount your 4K TV. The townhouse also includes use of a Fitness Recreation Room, BBQ Grilling Area and Guest Parking. The master bedroom includes a private master bathroom with dual sinks. The Promenade Condominium is located in Kearny Mesa and is seconds from the 163, 52 and 15 freeways. A YMCA facility and restaurants are two blocks away, and a newer community library is close by. Up to two small pets welcome with $25/month per pet and $300 additional sec deposit. Available now. Email for showing information.



(RLNE2885033)